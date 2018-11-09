BREAKING: One Soldier, Eight Civilians Killed As Boko Haram Rains Bullets On Convoy

The ambush occurred along Musene and Logmani, few kilometres away from Ngala town at about 6pm.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 09, 2018

At least nine persons, including a soldiers and a Chadian businessman, were killed and scores injured when Boko haram terrorists ambushed civilian convoy led by the military on Maiduguri/Ngala highway on Thursday, vigilante sources have told SaharaReporters.

They opened fire on the convoys, killing some passengers while others escaped with bullet wounds

Vigilante sources claimed that dozens of the passengers are dead or alive but missing.

"We visited the scene on Friday morning. Nine persons lost their lives; these people are heartless, they rained bullets on one the drivers while others were burnt to death," a vigilante source told SaharaReporters.

"At least five vehicles loaded with assorted items are missing and six others set ablaze by the terrorists, including a truck conveying military foodstuffs."

This came barely 24hours when the group of terrorists attacked Kareto village, a some 20 kilometers away from Damaturu, the Yobe state capital.

SaharaReporters, New York

