EXCLUSIVE: In First Video Since July, Shekau Taunts ‘Those Who Said I Have Died’

Wearing a military camouflage, with an AK47 rifle, surrounded by four body guards, Shekau appeared more agile than in the last video he released on July 23. Back then, he looked weak, and sat on the floor, donning a white robe. This time, he stood all through the seven-minute-46-second video in full fighting gear.

by Ahmad Salkida Nov 09, 2018

Abubakar Shekau, the leader of Jama'atu Ahlil Sunnah Lil Da'awatu Wal Jihad, a faction of the Boko Haram terrorist group, has appeared in a video, praising his fighters and boasting of recent "success" in their battle in Kumshe, Gulumba and in other areas in the crisis-torn northeast Nigeria. 

Wearing a military camouflage, with an AK47 rifle, surrounded by four body guards, Shekau appeared more agile than in the last video he released on July 23. Back then, he looked weak, and sat on the floor, donning a white robe. This time, he stood all through the seven-minute-46-second video in full fighting gear.

"I will not say a lot, whatever you wish to say, Allah is sufficient for you," Shekau said. 

"We are a people that detached ourselves from others to wage war because of Allah, and preach because of Allah to ensure that the flag of Islam is raised, to ensure that Islam spreads, until we are no longer active. Those that said I have died, I will only die when it is my time.”

Also, for the first time, Shekau mentioned his mother who was featured in a VOA report.

“Those that had whatever to say between me and my mother, Allah is the knower of all things," he said. "The war we waged in Kumshe, Gulumba and some of the villages in the region that you have heard of recently, were carried out by us and the victories given to us was by Allah alone, it is not by our power or weapons.”

SaharaReporters got hold of Shekau's latest video on Friday, a day after Boko Haram released a video footage of its raid on a Nigerian military formation in Kumshe, Borno State. See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Boko Haram Releases Video Of How It Overran The Army In Kumshe 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

In it, its fighters were seen assembled and driving Hilux vans painted in military colours, wielding assault rifles, as they attacked a military facility in Kumshe.

The attack took place "at 5pm last Sunday, the 4th of November," a spokesman of the group said.

The video, nine minutes and 27 seconds long, showed the fighters moving in a convoy of trucks and other fighters on foot, in a fire fight with the military. 

The images also showed arms and ammunition the group claimed to have seized during the attack and other personal belongings of soldiers, including a photo album with pictures of the leadership of the military, including the photo of late Major General Idris Alkali who was killed recently in Jos and his corpse found in a well.

Ahmad Salkida

