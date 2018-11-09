Name Of APC Candidate For Imo Governorship Missing From INEC's List

A source informed our correspondent that the court stopped the Commission from recognising either Uche Nwosu or Hope Uzodinma, as they were both battling within the party over who should become its candidate. Uzodinma was proclaimed winner of the October 1, which allegedly did not hold, while Nwosu was declared the winner of the October 6 APC governorship primary.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 09, 2018

After the release of the names of governorship candidates in Imo State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday, it was observed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate was not represented on the list even though that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Emeka Ihedioha, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, and others were spotted.

INEC published the names of 67 governorship candidates along with their running mates at its office in Owerri, the state capital. This also includes their credentials and personal details. 

Some of the other names on the list are Linus Okorie of the Young Progressives Party (YPA), Alloysius Osuji of Mass Action Joint Alliance MAJA) and Micheal Ikoku of the Young Democratic Party (YDP).

Only three women were listed as governorship candidates. Among them is Omoyele Sowore's African Action Congress (AAC) whose flg bearer is Omeogu Chidiebere.

SaharaReporters, New York

