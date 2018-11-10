Hoodlums Kill Policeman, Cart Away Rifles In Delta

The Delta State Police Command has lost one of its officers to the bullets of armed hoodlums in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Service rifles were also stolen during the incident.

SaharaReporters learnt that the policemen were on their routine stop-and-search duty on Friday at about 8pm at the Kowen Plaza, Asaba, when armed hoodlums emerged from nowhere and began to rain bullets on the team. The incident led to the death of one of the officers and two service rifles and a pistol belonging to the policemen were taken away by the hoodlums.

An eyewitness said other policemen on duty in the area at the time of the attack escaped, while the air was rented with sporadic gunshots as residents scampered for safety.

Confirming the incident to our correspondent, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Mustafa, disclosed that the attack occurred between the hours of 7pm and 8pm on Friday.

The Police boss, however, said investigation is already on, noting that the Police will get to the bottom of the matter and those involved would be brought to book.