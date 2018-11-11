Group Condemns Boko Haram Attack On Katarko Town In Yobe

“This week’s attack on Katarko village in Yobe State falls into a new pattern of Boko Haram targeting military outposts in the erroneous belief that it would deter troops that are going after them as part of mop-up operations.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 11, 2018

A group, the Coalition for Truth and Justice (CTJ), has condemned the recent attack on Katarko town, where at least ten houses were set ablaze by Boko Haram insurgents.

According to reports, the attackers drove through the eastern part of Katarko town in a convoy of three RPG laden Hilux vans, and unleashed terror on the people.

Katarko, in Gujba Local Government Area, is a town located 20 kilometers from Damaturu, the Yobe State capital. On July 27, 2014, the town suffered a Boko Haram attack that claimed lives, with more than 100 women and children abducted.

Condemning the attack, Charles Timothy, National Coordinator of the group, said the consistent attacks attempting to overpower military outposts were becoming alarming.

In a statement obtained by SaharaReporters, Timothy charged the Nigerian Army not to be deterred by the continued attacks, just as he urged Nigerians to continue to support the troops.

He said: “This week’s attack on Katarko village in Yobe State falls into a new pattern of Boko Haram targeting military outposts in the erroneous belief that it would deter troops that are going after them as part of mop-up operations.

“The fact that the terrorists are now focusing on military outposts is an indication that they are under pressure to change the kind of crimes they commit in the growing desperation to remain relevant by continuing to be in the news through sporadic hit-and-run attacks.

"The intensity with which the members of the group shared and promoted video clips from the said incidents in Yobe State, indicate that the recent attacks by the Boko Haram terrorists is an attempt to recover what they perceived as their lost glory, something that the Nigerian Army must continue to deny them.

"The Army must continue to hold the line and ensure this bloodthirsty group does not come anywhere near the level of insurrection it carried out three months to the elections of 2015 since the goal is for the terrorists to be able to produce such situation for their political patrons to cite."

 The group, however, urged the civilian population in the troubled states to support the fight against the insurgents, as the military continues to intensify efforts to root them out of their hiding places.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Two High-Profile Boko Haram Commanders 'Killed' By Soldiers In Borno
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: In First Video Since July, Shekau Taunts ‘Those Who Said I Have Died’
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Boko Haram Releases Video Of How It Overran The Army In Kumshe
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News Boko Haram 'Kills' Some Soldiers, 'Injures' An Officer In Raid On Borno Town
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Boko Haram BREAKING: One Soldier, Eight Civilians Killed As Boko Haram Rains Bullets On Convoy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Residents Flee In Their Hundreds As Boko Haram Closes In On Maiduguri
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Primaries: Governor Offered Oshiomhole $500,000 Bribe In Cash
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Returns, Opens Up On DSS Quiz
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics 2019: Fears Over Imo APC As Okorocha, Uzodinma Fight Dirty
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics What I Will Do To El-Rufai For Calling Me ‘Tribal Bigot’- Peter Obi
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Are Frustrated, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics PDP: Fayose, Secondus Clash Over Ekiti Leadership Tussle
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole: Untold Story Of How Dss Held Him Hostage For Eight Hours
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics VIDEO: Lawmaker Beaten Up As Ondo Assembly Speaker, Deputy Are Impeached
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics You’re Liars, Dan Fulani To Clerics Who Predicted Buhari’s Failure In 2019
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Imo Guber: Okorocha Loses Out As INEC Lists Uzodinma As Apc’s Candidate
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Atiku vs Buhari: APC Members Have ‘No Brain’ – Fani-Kayode Replies El-Rufai’s Statement On Peter Obi
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics I’ve Never Been Declared Mentally Unstable, Sanwo-Olu Tells INEC
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad