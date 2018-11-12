BREAKING: Man Climbs Telecom Mast To Protest ‘Land Encroachment’ By Atiku’s AUN

One Musa Inuwa Wakatu on Monday climbed a telecommunications mast in Abuja to protest alleged land encroachment by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, six years after he embarked on the same mission.

He climbed the mast at 9:40am at Nicon Junction in Maitama, causing an unusual scene that attracted a large crowd who thronged the area to catch a glimpse of the man.

A commercial driver, Yakubu Idris, said he saw the man while ascending the mast but thought that he was a site engineer who had come to do some maintenance work.

Musa, who climbed the mast halfway, distributed leaflets from the height, alleging that the former Vice President, through his American University of Nigeria (AUN), encroached and fenced his landed property of (300 feet by 100 feet) with structures inside at Bajabure in Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

He said he had protested on the same matter when he climbed a mast at Federal High Court in Abuja on 14th March 2012.

In the leaflet, he said: "I wrote a complaint letter to the former I.G. Mr.Hafiz Ringim and delivered to force headquarters on 5th December 2011, with visitor tag No.054 without any positive result.”

He explained that he was lured to collect money as compensation from AUN, which he rejected, but was later locked up in the cell by one Mr. Ibrahim Iro AC CID of Nigeria Police Yola Command.

He stressed that he had sold his inherited house to prosecute the case in the court of law without any result. He added that he was ready to pursue the case to the world court in order to get justice.

"Yesterday, someone's right was illegally taken, today mine is about to be taken. The next person right to be taken illegally tomorrow might be yours," Wakaltu stated.

The leaflet also contained his bank account name and number seeking financial assistance from Nigerians to enable him get lawyer for the case.

Wakatu therefore appealed to well-meaning Nigerians, civil society organisations and International communities to come to his rescue.

A detachment of armed policemen has arrived the area talking to him via his mobile phone but he has insisted that he won’t descend from the mast.