Former Kaduna Governorship Aspirant Dumps PDP

Announcing the decision at a press briefing on Monday in Kaduna, Sani-Bello said he left because of "unending mistrust" between him and the state leadership of the party and its governorship candidate, Isa Ashiru.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 12, 2018

Dr Muhammad Sani-Bello, a former governorship aspirant seeking to contest on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, has formally dumped the party.

Announcing the decision at a press briefing on Monday in Kaduna, Sani-Bello said he left because of "unending mistrust" between him and the state leadership of the party and its governorship candidate, Isa Ashiru.

“Based on consultations with my supporters and other stakeholders, I have decided that from today November 12, 2018, I Dr Muhammad Sani-Bello cease to be a member of the PDP,” he said.

Noting that the mistrust emanated from the refusal of the party leaders in the state to put the term of consensus, which led to his stepping down for Ashiru, into writing prior to the party’s governorship primaries, he added that he was also not comfortable working with Ashiru, whose academic credentials were said to be in question.

“Based on my findings, the documentation of the candidate contains certain flaws, which remain unexplained,” he stressed.

According to NAN, Sani-Bello added that all efforts made by him and other “discerning and concerned party members” for the state PDP leadership to address areas of friction were rebuffed.

He said he would announce the decision after consultation with his supporters and other stakeholders.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Journalism Akeredolu Declares War On Media, Expels Channels, AIT From Govt Office
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Primaries: Governor Offered Oshiomhole $500,000 Bribe In Cash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections JUST IN: ‘30,000’ APC Members From Atiku's Senatorial District Join PDP
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
International JUST IN: Atiku 'Searched By State Agents' On Return To Abuja From Dubai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Atiku And Obasanjo To Blame For Nigeria's Current Problems, Says Group
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics What I Will Do To El-Rufai For Calling Me ‘Tribal Bigot’- Peter Obi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Journalism Akeredolu Declares War On Media, Expels Channels, AIT From Govt Office
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Primaries: Governor Offered Oshiomhole $500,000 Bribe In Cash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
'You're All Bastards' — Aremu Afolayan Tears Into Buhari, Ambode, Ethiopian Airlines
Travel 'You're All Bastards' — Aremu Afolayan Tears Into Buhari, Ambode, Ethiopian Airlines
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Alleged Breach Of Contract: APC Gov Candidate, Uzodinma, Arrested
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
News Why We Gave Up On Impeachment Of Saraki, Dogara –Moghalu
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: ‘30,000’ APC Members From Atiku's Senatorial District Join PDP
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: EFCC To Extradite Alison-Madueke From UK
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Court Revokes Orji Kalu's Bail
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Of Atiku Abubakar’s Huge Moral Burden And The Coming Election
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
International JUST IN: Atiku 'Searched By State Agents' On Return To Abuja From Dubai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Atiku And Obasanjo To Blame For Nigeria's Current Problems, Says Group
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Man Climbs Telecom Mast To Protest ‘Land Encroachment’ By Atiku’s AUN
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad