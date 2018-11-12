Former Kaduna Governorship Aspirant Dumps PDP

Dr Muhammad Sani-Bello, a former governorship aspirant seeking to contest on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, has formally dumped the party.

Announcing the decision at a press briefing on Monday in Kaduna, Sani-Bello said he left because of "unending mistrust" between him and the state leadership of the party and its governorship candidate, Isa Ashiru.

“Based on consultations with my supporters and other stakeholders, I have decided that from today November 12, 2018, I Dr Muhammad Sani-Bello cease to be a member of the PDP,” he said.

Noting that the mistrust emanated from the refusal of the party leaders in the state to put the term of consensus, which led to his stepping down for Ashiru, into writing prior to the party’s governorship primaries, he added that he was also not comfortable working with Ashiru, whose academic credentials were said to be in question.

“Based on my findings, the documentation of the candidate contains certain flaws, which remain unexplained,” he stressed.

According to NAN, Sani-Bello added that all efforts made by him and other “discerning and concerned party members” for the state PDP leadership to address areas of friction were rebuffed.

He said he would announce the decision after consultation with his supporters and other stakeholders.