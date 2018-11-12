Take A Cue From Buhari, Oshiomhole Tells Losers In APC Primaries

Following the controversy that trailed the outcome of the primary elections of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday urged all those that lost out to take a cue from President Muhammadu Buhari who contested the presidential election four times before he could win saying, contesting in an election is a long distance race.

Oshiomhole who spoke to journalists in Benin City, Edo State shortly after the church service to mark the second year anniversary of the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki, however, denied visiting the National Leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, in London as reported in some sections of the media.

“Once you have more than one aspirant, there will be a winner but in a good democracy if those who win, govern for the good of all, everybody will be a winner. If it were possible to field everybody that had contested, we will do so but it is not possible and I think that overtime, people will recognise this reality and they will overcome whatever shock they may have suffered because everybody going out to play a football match is doing so believing that he can win but at the end of the day, there must be a winner.

“I think people should just accept that there will always be a winner; that you didn’t win today does not mean you will not win tomorrow and there is no better example than the fact that our president, President Muhammadu Buhari lost three times, but he did not give up, the fourth attempt he won. There is a lot to learn from that. It is a long distance race and only those who have capacity for long distance will venture into the business of politics.”

On his alleged meeting with Tinubu in London, Oshiomhole said “What am I going to do in London? The truth is that when you are a leader and as they say the tree that bears fruit will always attract stones, both those who want to pluck and those who are just hungry. Why will I go to London to see Tinubu when I can see him in Bourdillon? And what are the issues between me and him that I am going to resolve with him? The leader of the party who is the president of Nigeria, I have access to him 24/7. So, I don’t need to go to London through the queen to reach my own leader in Lagos, it doesn’t make sense.

“The problem is that once a news reporter succeeds in printing one lie, he is obliged to print several lies to sustain that one lie. So, some of the media and I don’t want to mention their names haven allowed the opposition to misuse them to fake news, they now feel obliged to fake more news to sustain the fake news but it will remain fake news. I am here and I am fine.”