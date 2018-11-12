Why We Gave Up On Impeachment Of Saraki, Dogara –Moghalu

However, asked if the APC had given up on the removal of the National Assembly leadership, Moghalu said: “The situation is not about given up, the present reality is that as a law-abiding party, one thing is the wish, while another is the act itself.

by Sun News Online Nov 12, 2018

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has admitted that the rigid stipulations for the impeachment of the leadership of the National Assembly have compelled the ruling party to give up the plan to impeach the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

National Auditor of the ruling party, Dr. George Moghalu, told Daily Sun that though it was the desire of the party to impeach them, the prevailing circumstance has made it impossible.

The national leadership of the party had repeatedly threatened to impeach the senate president after his defection to the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), with other members of the upper chambers.

However, asked if the APC had given up on the removal of the National Assembly leadership, Moghalu said: “The situation is not about given up, the present reality is that as a law-abiding party, one thing is the wish, while another is the act itself.

“We wish to have the leadership of the two chambers as a party, but the point is that the reality on ground will not make it achievable.

“Considering the prevailing reality, the possibility of changing the leadership of the two chambers is not there, because we need the required number to so.

“Don’t forget that we are in a constitutional democracy. We may be left with no other option than to live with the current situation because we don’t have another choice.

“However, my simple appeal is that the common denominator is the unity of Nigeria.

“We must all be accountable to the country. We have to place Nigeria first in whatever we do, whether we are in the opposition or ruling parties,” he said.

On whether the rate at which the leadership is approaching the party crisis will help the party in 2019, he appealed for more dialogue.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Sun News Online

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Primaries: Governor Offered Oshiomhole $500,000 Bribe In Cash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2019: Fears Over Imo APC As Okorocha, Uzodinma Fight Dirty
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International JUST IN: Atiku 'Searched By State Agents' On Return To Abuja From Dubai
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: EFCC To Extradite Alison-Madueke From UK
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Youth To Dogara: We Won't Allow 'Northern Elements' To Insult Osinbajo
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole: I Wasn't Hired By The DSS, I Can't Be Asked To Resign By The DSS
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption Primaries: Governor Offered Oshiomhole $500,000 Bribe In Cash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2019: Fears Over Imo APC As Okorocha, Uzodinma Fight Dirty
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International JUST IN: Atiku 'Searched By State Agents' On Return To Abuja From Dubai
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: EFCC To Extradite Alison-Madueke From UK
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Youth To Dogara: We Won't Allow 'Northern Elements' To Insult Osinbajo
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole: I Wasn't Hired By The DSS, I Can't Be Asked To Resign By The DSS
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Only The President Is Exempt From Airport Security Screening, Aviation Minister Tells Atiku
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics What I Will Do To El-Rufai For Calling Me ‘Tribal Bigot’- Peter Obi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigerians Are Frustrated, Says Obasanjo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News DSS 'Detains' Bauchi State Chairman Of ASUU
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Opinion Should Lai Mohammed’s N3.5m Claim Have Been Left Off The Record? By ‘Fisayo Soyombo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Tinubu’s Silence On LAUTECH Crisis By Sikiru Akinola
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad