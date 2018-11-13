'Don't Give Money To Any Airport Official' — FAAN Responds To Aremu Afolayan's Video Outburst



The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has urged Nigerians not to give any airport official money before gaining access into the terminal.

A statement issued by FAAN on Tuesday stressed that "access to the terminal building is free".

Although it didn't say it, FAAN's statement was likely a response to a video that went viral on social media, in which Nigerian actor, Aremu Afolayan, lamented that he had been extorted by airport officials. See Also Travel 'You're All Bastards' — Aremu Afolayan Tears Into Buhari, Ambode, Ethiopian Airlines

He had specifically accused the airport officials of demanding money from him before his "family members" could see him, just as he berated President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, and Ethiopian Airlines for the frustrating travel procedure.

However, the statement signed by FAAN management read: "The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) hereby notifies all passengers and other airport users that access to the terminal building is free.

"All passengers and airport users are therefore advised not to give money to any 'airport official' to gain access into the terminal."