Presidential Spokesman Asks Journalists To Expunge Buhari's Comments On Ganduje Bribery Video

However, the president’s response did not go down well with a member representing Nasarawa Constituency, Nassir Ali-Ahmed and Personal Assistant to the President on Broadcast Media, Sha’aban Sharada, who pleaded with journalists to remove the portion where the president spoke about Ganduje.

by SAHARA REPORTERS, NEW YORK Nov 13, 2018


President Muhammadu Buhari has broken his silence on the videos showing Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kano State, receiving kickbacks from a contractor.

The President’s statement was the response to a remark by a Kano student in France. The student was said to have lauded the achievements of the Governor, especially on scholarship.

However, according to Daily Nigerian, the President snapped, and asked the student if he had watched the videos of the governor receiving bribe in dollars.

“That aside, haven’t you watched the videos of the governor stuffing dollars under his gown?” one of the participants quoted the President as asking rhetorically, while demonstrating how the Governor was stuffing the bundles of dollars inside his outfit.

“We gave the videos to security agencies for vetting. And we will surely take action on the matter if he is found guilty,” he stated.

However, the President’s response did not go down well with a member representing Nasarawa Constituency, Nassir Ali-Ahmed and Personal Assistant to the President on Broadcast Media, Sha’aban Sharada, who pleaded with journalists to remove the portion where the President spoke about Ganduje.

The Paris town hall meeting, held at Shangrilla Hotel, was attended by Nigerians studying in various institutions in France, as well as the Nigerian community in France, APC members in France, among others.

The President was accompanied by Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State, Willie Obiano, Governor of Anambra State, Ambassador of Nigeria to France Modupe Irele, Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami and National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARA REPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: With 'Less Than 10 Senators' Present, Senate Postpones Proceedings
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Journalism Akeredolu Declares War On Media, Expels Channels, AIT From Govt Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections 'Buhari Trying To Intimidate Atiku After Seeing The Political Handwriting On The Wall'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption 'Don't Give Money To Any Airport Official' — FAAN Responds To Aremu Afolayan's Video Outburst
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Former Kaduna Governorship Aspirant Dumps PDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Anambra Speaker Impeached Over 'Financial Impropriety'
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Entertainment I'm Not The One In Buhari, Ambode 'Bastard Video', Says Kunle Afolayan
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Presidency Identifies Owners Of Cattle Causing Problem In Nigeria
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: With 'Less Than 10 Senators' Present, Senate Postpones Proceedings
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Journalism Akeredolu Declares War On Media, Expels Channels, AIT From Govt Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
'You're All Bastards' — Aremu Afolayan Tears Into Buhari, Ambode, Ethiopian Airlines
Travel 'You're All Bastards' — Aremu Afolayan Tears Into Buhari, Ambode, Ethiopian Airlines
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections 'Buhari Trying To Intimidate Atiku After Seeing The Political Handwriting On The Wall'
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Journalism Akeredolu: We Sacked The Drunkards, Blackmailers And Gamblers — Not Journalists
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News EFCC Gets Ultimatum To Probe Ganduje​
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News UI International School Shut Over Hijab Crisis​
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption 'Don't Give Money To Any Airport Official' — FAAN Responds To Aremu Afolayan's Video Outburst
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International CNN Sues Trump For Suspending Jim Acosta's Press Pass
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Former Kaduna Governorship Aspirant Dumps PDP
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad