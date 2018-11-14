Group Petitions ICPC, Demands Oshiomhole's Sack For 'Corruption'

Spokesperson of the Commission, Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, said the petition would get the necessary attention.

by SAHARA REPORTERS, NEW YORK Nov 14, 2018

A group, the Coalition of New Nigeria (CNN), has submitted a petition to the headquarters of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in Abuja, asking President  Muhammadu Buhari to sack Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), over allegations of corruption.

Stanley Onukwufor led the group during the protest, stating that they were at the ICPC headquarters to submit the petition against Oshiomhole, regarding his offences as the APC National Chairman.

In her response, spokesperson of the Commission, Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, said the petition would get the necessary attention.

Okoduwa further encouraged the protesters to report any act of corruption and other related offences to the ICPC, either in writing or through mail addresses.

She also stressed that all petitions would be given due official attention. 

