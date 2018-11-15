'After Receiving Calls Asking Him To Forget Presidential Ambition', Mimiko Confirms Withdrawal From Race

"Iroko (Mimiko) told us that he had received several calls from people advising him to forget his ambition," a party member told SaharaReporters.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 15, 2018

Olusegun Mimiko, the Presidential Candidate of Zenith Labour Party, ( ZLP) has confirmed his withdrawal from the presidential race ahead of the 2019 general election, SaharaReporters can authoritatively report.

Mimiko made the confirmation on Thursday at a meeting with his supporters in his home in Ondo Local Government Area of the state.  

SaharaReporters gathered that members of his Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) attended the meeting. Sources who attended the meeting told our correspondent that Mimiko was also confirmed to be the Senatorial candidate of the party in Ondo.

"Iroko (Mimiko) told us that he had received several calls from people advising him to forget his ambition. He said that people told him that 2019 presidential race is between President Muhammadu and Atiku Abubakar. So, he confirmed that having been advised from people who know the polity of the country, he has decided to quit and run for the Senate," the party member said.

"By that, he has shown interest to run for the Ondo Central Senatorial District on the same party, ZLP. He has asked us to go down to the local government and grassroots to work for the party and build it."

SaharaReporters also gathered that Mimiko has also penned Eni Akinsola, his media aide, as the Senatorial Candidate of Ondo South.

SaharaReporters, New York

0 Comments
