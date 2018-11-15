'Happily-Married' 50-Year-Old Carpenter 'Rapes' Autistic, 20-Year-Old Virgin After Giving Her N50



Tunde Ogunlade, a 50-year-old carpenter, has been arrested for raping an autistic lady.

Ogunlade was apprehended for sexually assaulting the 20-year-old (name withheld) in Akure. The victim is also said to be physically-challenged.

The suspect was nabbed by officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in the Ondo State Command.

SaharaReporters gathered that the crime was committed at No. J3X in the Newtown area of Oke-Aro in Akure.

According to Femi Joseph, spokesperson of the Ondo Police Command, who paraded the suspect in Akure on Thursday, Ogunlade took advantage of the 20-year-old girl's condition and raped her inside the bathroom.

He disclosed that the mother of the victim reported the incident at the police station.

Addressing journalists, Joseph said: "The man (Ogunlade) came to the neighborhood for a carpentry work and decided to take the advantage and challenge of the autistic lady. He gave the young lady a N50 note and had carnal knowledge of her.

"It is unfortunate that this man, who is happily married with three kids, descended to the abuse of moral prolifigacy by taking advantage of this autistic lady. It is shame but the law will have to take its cause and he will have his day in court by telling the Judge how he committed the crime. As usual, he has blamed the act on the devil, but beyond that we would request him to prove that beyond all reasonable doubt."

He urged parents to look after their children to ensure that criminals do not take advantage of them.

"We are using this opportunity to advise the parents to always monitor their wards because there are now many people whose stock in trade is to commit this devilish act," he said.

During interrogation with journalists, the suspect narrated how he carried out the crime. He blamed his act on the devil and argued that he only fingered the girl through her private part.

"I came for some carpentry work in the house and the young lady just passed through the passage of the house," he aid.

"I decided to call her by holding her hand, and she held mine too. I drew her to the bathroom but I did not rape her. I only fingered her in her private part. It was later I knew she was a virgin and I begged her."

When asked, if he would marry the girl, the suspect said: "With this act I have committed, if they ask me to marry her I will. I will call my wife and three children and tell them."