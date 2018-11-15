Nigeria's $2.86bn Eurobond Oversubscribed Three Times, Says Finance Minister

"The $2.86 billion Eurobond road show in London was oversubscribed three times from leading global institutional investors with a peak combined order book of over $9.5 billion," the Finance Minister said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 15, 2018

The Federal Ministry of Finance has said that its 2018 Euro bond, which is the sixth since 2011, was three times oversubscribed.

A road show facilitated by City and Standard Chartered bank, had kicked off on Monday in London, to promote the bond offering.

The three-tranche bond was sought after to the tune of $9.5 billion, according to the statement from the ministry on Wednesday.

In October 2018, the National Assembly had approved the issuance of $2.786 billion from the International Capital Market to partly finance the 2018 budget.

 

The statement read: "In a demonstration of confidence in Nigeria’s economy, the $2.86 billion Eurobond road show in London was oversubscribed three times from leading global institutional investors with a peak combined order book of over $9.5 billion.

"The Eurobond oversubscription is owed largely to Nigeria’s successful engagement with the Fitch Rating Agency. The agency had changed the outlook on Nigeria’s sovereign rating from B+ (negative) to B+ (stable), based on improving macro-economic fundamentals.

"The notes comprise a $1.18b 7-year series, $1b 12-year series & a $750 million 30-year series. The 7-year series will bear interest at a rate of 7.625%, while the 12-year series will bear interest at a rate of 8.75% and the 30-year series will bear interest at a rate of 9.25%.

"At a cost considerably lower than many other countries across Sub-Sahara Africa, this oversubscribed Eurobond further demonstrates the confidence of international capital market investors to invest in Nigeria."

