Buhari Speaks On Saying ‘40m Nigerians Are Mad’

Femi Adesina the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity denied the statement saying ‘evil minds’ created the fake news.

by DAILY POST Nov 16, 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has denied statement credited to him making the rounds that many Nigerians are suffering from mental illness.

The report had it that president Muhammadu Buhari in his address in the Paris Peace Forum, said 40 million Nigerians were mad.

But, reacting, Femi Adesina the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity denied the statement saying ‘evil minds’ created the fake news.

He urged Nigerians to beware of those spreading fake news, adding that they would go to any length to gain political advantage even if it’s with the mental health of Nigerians.

Adesina on his verified Twitter page wrote: “Evil minds claim President Buhari says 40 million Nigerians are mad. Fake news.

“They now play with the mental health of people to gain political advantage. Beware of them.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
DAILY POST

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive AT A GLANCE: The DSS Breakdown Of How Politicians 'Bribed' Oshiomhole In Dollars
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Extraditing Diezani From The UK May Be Bad News — And Here Are Four Reasons Why
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections Ex-APC Spokesman Threatens To Publish Names Of Politicians Who 'Bribed' Oshiomhole
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Elections 'Enough Is Enough!' — Oshiomhole Brands Bribe-Taking Allegations As 'Nonsense'
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections 'After Receiving Calls Asking Him To Forget Presidential Ambition', Mimiko Confirms Withdrawal From Race
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Elections Ondo Central Senatorial Candidate Concedes Ticket To Mimiko
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive AT A GLANCE: The DSS Breakdown Of How Politicians 'Bribed' Oshiomhole In Dollars
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Extraditing Diezani From The UK May Be Bad News — And Here Are Four Reasons Why
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion What DSS report says about Oshiomhole
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Elections Ex-APC Spokesman Threatens To Publish Names Of Politicians Who 'Bribed' Oshiomhole
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion Prof. Nwabueze, Chidoka, FFK, Peter Obi, et.al. Are “Hausa Fulani Slaves” By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections 'Enough Is Enough!' — Oshiomhole Brands Bribe-Taking Allegations As 'Nonsense'
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Elections 'After Receiving Calls Asking Him To Forget Presidential Ambition', Mimiko Confirms Withdrawal From Race
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME 'Happily-Married' 50-Year-Old Carpenter 'Rapes' Autistic, 20-Year-Old Virgin After Giving Her N50
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections Ondo Central Senatorial Candidate Concedes Ticket To Mimiko
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption Ganduje Slams N3bn Suit Against Daily Nigerian Publisher
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Opinion Alleged Buhari Double And The Spirit Of Public Inquiry By Jideofor Adibe
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Accuses Officer Of Threatening Him With Pistol, Petitions NSA
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad