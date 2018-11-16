Buhari Speaks On Saying ‘40m Nigerians Are Mad’

President Muhammadu Buhari has denied statement credited to him making the rounds that many Nigerians are suffering from mental illness.

The report had it that president Muhammadu Buhari in his address in the Paris Peace Forum, said 40 million Nigerians were mad.

But, reacting, Femi Adesina the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity denied the statement saying ‘evil minds’ created the fake news.

He urged Nigerians to beware of those spreading fake news, adding that they would go to any length to gain political advantage even if it’s with the mental health of Nigerians.

Adesina on his verified Twitter page wrote: “Evil minds claim President Buhari says 40 million Nigerians are mad. Fake news.

“They now play with the mental health of people to gain political advantage. Beware of them.”