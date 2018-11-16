Hadiza Bala Usman Denies Involvement In The $2m 'Sale' Of Shehu Sani's Ticket

Hadiza Bala Usman, Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), has denied allegations that she was involved in "bribery to circumvent the results" of the primary election for the Kaduna Central Senatorial District of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A source who spoke to SaharaReporters on Friday had said Usman gave the sum of $2million to Farouk Adamu, who collected the cash in Abuja on behalf of Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the party. See Also Elections EXCLUSIVE: How Shehu Sani's Senatorial Ticket Was 'Sold For $2m' To Oshiomhole Through Farouk Adamu

However, Usman denied participating in the deal, stating that the claim is "absolutely false".

A statement issued by the NPA MD on Friday read: "My attention has been drawn to a recent report published by Sahara Reporters that I, Hadiza Bala Usman, was involved in bribery to circumvent the results of the primary election for the Kaduna Central Senatorial District. The report alleged that I handed over $2m to Farouk Adamu with the purported aim of buying the said senatorial ticket for Mr. Uba Sani.

"This is absolutely false, reprehensible and a total travesty, which negates every known principle of the noble profession of journalism.

"While I have respect for the role of the media in the development of our country, one would expect that a media platform like Sahara Reporters, whose promoters project themselves as respecters of the rights of the others, would have their facts right and present incontrovertible facts rather than sponsored conjectures that attack the integrity of law abiding citizens.

"I am by this statement, requesting that Sahara Reporters retract this libelous publication or present proof of their allegations within seven days without which I would have no choice than to seek legal redress in a law court."