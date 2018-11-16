I Know How Boko Haram Started – Atiku

“I happen to know how Boko Haram came into being. They were offshoots of political thuggery. Politicians used those boys in Boko Haram to win elections and then abandoned them and then there were no jobs for them. It was the same thing with the Niger Delta. In 1998, I saw it myself and I warned people," Atiku said.

by THE SUN NEWSPAPER Nov 16, 2018

Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said he knows how Boko Haram started.

In an interview with The African Reports, which he shared on his verified Twitter handle @atiku, Atiku said that politicians were to be blamed for the emergence of Boko Haram.

Asked how he would solve the Boko Haram challenge, he replied:

“I happen to know how Boko Haram came into being. They were offshoots of political thuggery. Politicians used those boys in Boko Haram to win elections and then abandoned them and then there were no jobs for them. It was the same thing with the Niger Delta. In 1998, I saw it myself and I warned people.

“It’s going to be a multifaceted approach. It will involve negotiations. It will involve military action.”

THE SUN NEWSPAPER

