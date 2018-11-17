After 2019 Election, I'll Return To You, Tunji Abayomi Writes Akeredolu On Defection

Dr Tunji Abayomi, an aggrieved senatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, has written to Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State, stating that he will defect from APC and contest for a seat in the Senate the 2019 election on the platform of the Action Alliance (AA).

His decision was as a result of the automatic ticket for Ondo North Senatorial District given to Senator Ajayi Boroffice

In a letter obtained by SaharaReporters, entitled 'They Just Injured our Collective Rights and Now I Must Find A Way Out', Abayomi noted that although "the national leadership has appointed its candidate", "people in the North Senatorial Zone must have a chance to choose their candidate against Governor Adams Oshiomhole’s appointed candidates".

He also said he had written to the chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomole and the NEC, but got no response.

Although, the letter was dated October 16, 2018, our correspondent learnt that Abayomi had been nursing plans to leave the APC for AA, after the disputed party primary election.

THE LETTER IN FULL:

Dear Mr. Governor,

THEY JUST INJURED OUR COLLECTIVE RIGHTS AND NOW I MUST FIND A WAY OUT

In a democracy, eligible members of our party are expected to vote or agree through consensus who the candidate over them should be in any election. It is NEVER the leaders who at any rate are expected to be chosen by the people that impose candidates in democracy.

This is why the Constitution of APC defines candidates as 'any person who has been nominated at a primary or party election to contest at a general election'. Nomination for elections is always the prerogative of the electors or the people. It is NEVER that of the leaders.

The APC Constitution in section 20 provides two (2) types of primary elections for the nomination of candidates for the Senate, that is 'through direct or indirect primary election to be conducted at the appropriate level'.

I regret to inform you that the present leadership of APC at the national level has decided to take away your right to nominate candidates, as well as my right to be nominated by its unlawful 'automatic ticket' for all present Senators from Ondo State.

The national leadership has appointed its candidate but NOW our people in the North Senatorial Zone must have a chance to choose their candidate against Governor Adams Oshiomhole’s appointed candidates. We are Ondo State people; our character is to fight for our rights and insist on these rights.

You may wish to note that on the 3rd and 4th of October, after following all party processes including all payments, and expenses at various party levels. I wrote to the National Chairman of APC and APC NEC as the Constitution of APC requires to allow fair play, but got no reply.

In keeping with long standing determination to fight for my right and your right, I will run for Senate in Ondo North Senatorial Zone on the platform of Action Alliance, since the national leadership of APC under Adams Oshiomhole has unconstitutionally blocked my chance by forcing its candidates on us all.

My decision to detour this time has been difficult. Since 2003 I have been with you. In spite of the many challenges we faced together, I have not retreated. I have not equivocated. I have not moved an inch because there was always a chance at redemption.

Today the chance is unconstitutionally totally blocked. In my interest and in your interest I must keep the chance open. After the next Senatorial election which I hope to win, I will return to you.

In Thankful Appreciation.

OLATUNJI O. ABAYOMI

APC Leader, AKNWLG