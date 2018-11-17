INEC: Campaigns For Presidential, National Assembly Elections Begin Sunday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that campaigns for presidential and National Assembly elections will begin on Sunday, November 18, 2018.

This was disclosed in a statement by the commission on Saturday.

According to INEC, campaign for governorship and state Houses of Assembly will commence on December 1, 2018.

The statement read: "Political parties who have fielded candidates for the February 16th, 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections will by Sunday, 18th November 2018, commence campaigns across the country.

"This is in line with the Timetable and Schedule of Activities issued by the Commission and in accordance with Section 99(1) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) which provides that 'the period of campaigning in public by every political party shall commence 90 days before polling day and end 24 hours prior to that day'.

"Political Parties are expected to conduct their activities in an organized and peaceful manner, devoid of rancor, hate and/or inflammatory speeches.

"Campaign for Governorship and State Houses of Assembly will commence 1st December 2018."