NAFDAC, Customs Seize Tramadol Worth N193bn In One Year

According to Adeyeye, about 23 out of 80 40ft containers on the agency’s watch list since November 2017 were examined on Wednesday, November 14 and Thursday, November 15 and it contained tramadol.

by PUNCH NEWSPAPER Nov 17, 2018

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control says it has confiscated containers of tramadol with a street value of N193bn.

In a statement by the Director-General of the agency, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, the seizures were made during a joint examination of containers at the Apapa Port, Lagos which was coordinated by the Nigeria Customs Service.

The statement read in part, “These examined containers consist of 128,922 cartons of high strength of tramadol (120mg, 200mg, 225mg and 250mg), which was estimated to be worth about N6,446,100,000 in addition to 321,146 cartons of other unregistered pharmaceutical products. The worth of tramadol on the street is estimated to be at about N193,383,000,000 on an average cost of N1,500,000 per carton of tramadol.”

She said the drugs emanated from India, adding that the seizure was an outcome of previous communications with the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service in September 2018 about containers suspected to be conveying tramadol and other unregistered pharmaceuticals as well as other NAFDAC regulated products.

She said about 23 40ft containers examined so far were loaded with tramadol of various strengths from 120mg to 250mg and other unregistered pharmaceutical products that are known to be injurious to the health of the public, most importantly the youth.

“Since then, the Port Inspections Directorate of NAFDAC has been tracking these containers with daily update on the progress,” Adeyeye said.

Adeyeye said the prevention of these dangerous drugs from entering into the Nigerian markets would protect millions of youths from hazards of drug addiction which can pose threat to families, Nigerian workforce and the security of the nation at large.

“Of course, this would have increased the number of casualties from insurgency, armed robbery and other social vices which are known to be the aftermath effect of use of illicit drugs,” the NAFDAC boss said.

She thanked Customs for cooperating with the agency, adding that strengthening the synergy between them was the best way to boost effectiveness.

PUNCH NEWSPAPER

