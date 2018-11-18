Lagos 2019: Otedola Backs Sanwo-Olu For Governor

Business mogul, Femi Otedola, has declared his support for the Lagos State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Otedola, chairman of Forte Oil, made this known via his Instagram handle where he posted a photograph of himself and the governorship candidate.

He wrote, “Dinner at my residence yesterday evening, with my childhood friend, the APC governorship candidate, Jide Sanwo- Olu, governor in waiting.”

Recall that it was reported a few months ago that Otedola had emerged the governorship candidate of the opposition party, People’s Democratic Party in Lagos State.

However, till date, he has yet to admit or debunk the report.