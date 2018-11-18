Lagos 2019: Otedola Backs Sanwo-Olu For Governor

Otedola, chairman of Forte Oil, made this known via his Instagram handle where he posted a photograph of himself and the governorship candidate.

by PUNCH NEWSPAPER Nov 18, 2018

Business mogul, Femi Otedola, has declared his support for the Lagos State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Otedola, chairman of Forte Oil, made this known via his Instagram handle where he posted a photograph of himself and the governorship candidate.

He wrote, “Dinner at my residence yesterday evening, with my childhood friend, the APC governorship candidate, Jide Sanwo- Olu, governor in waiting.”

Recall that it was reported a few months ago that Otedola had emerged the governorship candidate of the opposition party, People’s Democratic Party in Lagos State.

However, till date, he has yet to admit or debunk the report.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
PUNCH NEWSPAPER

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Our Fears For Buhari – Malam Daura, President’s Cousin
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections TRENDING: I Paid Billions To Campaign For Buhari In 30 States In 2015, Says Saraki
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Islam What Buhari Told Islamic Clerics In Aso Rock
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Alleged Party Primaries Bribe: DSS Submits Report On Oshiomhole To AGF
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics PDP Is Unfair Party With No Conscience, Says Ayade
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections APC’s Olawuyi Wins Kwara Bye-Election
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Our Fears For Buhari – Malam Daura, President’s Cousin
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections TRENDING: I Paid Billions To Campaign For Buhari In 30 States In 2015, Says Saraki
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Islam What Buhari Told Islamic Clerics In Aso Rock
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Alleged Party Primaries Bribe: DSS Submits Report On Oshiomhole To AGF
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics PDP Is Unfair Party With No Conscience, Says Ayade
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections APC’s Olawuyi Wins Kwara Bye-Election
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections After 2019 Election, I'll Return To You, Tunji Abayomi Writes Akeredolu On Defection
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Elections My Presidential Ticket, A Victory For North-East, Says Atiku As He Arrives Adamawa
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections Election: FG Orders Security Agencies To Begin Search Of Private Jets, Passengers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections INEC: Campaigns For Presidential, National Assembly Elections Begin Sunday
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Entertainment I'll Be Your Zombie For Life, Peter Of PSquare Tells Wife On Fifth Wedding Anniversary
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Elections Hadiza Bala Usman Denies Involvement In The $2m 'Sale' Of Shehu Sani's Ticket
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad