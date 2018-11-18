Vote Out Any Governor Against N30,000 As Minimum Wage, NLC Tells Workers

Labour Demands For New Minimum Wage In Nigeria

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on workers across the country, especially government employees, to vote against any governor unwilling to implement the new national minimum wage of N30,000 monthly.

NLC insisted that there was no way a governor would not be able to pay the new minimum wage.

This position was canvassed over the weekend at the Lagos Airport by the NLC Vice-President, Comrade Amaechi Asugwuni, during the inauguration of the new National Administrative Council (NAC) of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE).

Asugwuni declared that the electorate had the power to vote out such governors in the forthcoming general election in 2019 and urged them to use the power of their votes.

Asugwuni, however, noted that some governors had officially written to the NLC that they would implement the new minimum wage as soon as it went through the required processes.

“I am telling Nigerians that any governor that undermines the payment of minimum wage should be voted out. They are hiding under the governors’ forum not to pay, but they have confirmed to us and written us that they can pay the minimum wage. N30,000 is not even the money that can take anybody home. The President as a matter of urgency should transmit that minimum wage document to the National Assembly," he said.

Asugwuni declared that there was no going back on the new minimum wage and urged workers to "gear up for the great battle ahead".

He called on the newly inaugurated executive of NUATE to put their house in order and forge ahead, stating that the aviation industry remained one of the strongest affiliates of the NLC.

Asugwuni said he had confidence in the new executive to ensure that the welfare of workers in the aviation sector remained paramount and urged that everybody be carried along in decision making.

He said some unions would disintegrate after elections, but noted that NUATE had remained stronger after the election, indicating that there was unity among them.

The NLC boss urged the elected officers to continue to work with the president, as he alone could not steer the leadership of the union to greater heights without the cooperation of all.

The new President of NUATE, Comrade Ben Nnabue, in his remarks after the inauguration, promised to carry everybody along by remaining focused in executing his programmes.

Nnabue assured the organisation that no worker would be allowed to be victimised by the management under his regime, and warned that issues affecting members would be handled with utmost care. He said with the inauguration of NUATE NAC, the union was set to commence action on its activities.

While thanking the NLC Vice President for honouring the invitation, he noted that the executives would strive to play according to the rules.