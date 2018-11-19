Don't Force Us To Seek Alternative Means Of Protection, Ikwerre Youth Tell Security Agencies

The Ikwerre Youth Movement International (IYM Int'l) has said it would no longer tolerate "careless murder" of its indigenes, particularly within Ikwerre and Emohua Local Government Areas of Rivers State.

The bullet-ridden corpse of Samuel Wanjoku, Deputy Director of Logistics of IYM Int'l, was discovered in a forest along Omuanwa-Ubima road on November 17, 2018.

Speaking on the development, Kingsley Owhondah, the Deputy President General called on the relevant secutity outfits to investigate the incident.

His words: “Government at all levels must rise up to protect our people, or create another means for our communities and people to be protected, if the already existing legal security platforms are no longer viable.

“IYM categorically states that the movement will no longer tolerate Ikwerre sons and daughters being carelessly murdered on Ikwerre soil. We may be forced to seek other available means of protecting our people should the government refuse to act as is necessary.”

The group, however, urged its members to remain law-abiding, while the law takes its course. They also called on citizens to provide useful information to assist in fighting crime in the area.