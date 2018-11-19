Jonathan An Inspiration To Every Young Nigerian, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described Goodluck Jonathan, former President, as an inspiration to every young Nigerian.

The President said this on Monday in a statement issued by Femi Adesina, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, on the occasion of the ex-president’s 61st birthday.

“President Muhammadu Buhari joins Nigerians in sending warm greetings to former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan as he turns 61 on November 20th, 2018,” read the statement.

“President Buhari believes the life journey of the former President remains an inspiration to every young Nigerian of the possibilities that await anyone willing to learn, work hard and participate in making the country great.

“The President congratulates Dr. Jonathan on the publishing of his memoir, My Transition Hours, which will be launched as part of ceremonies marking his birthday, encouraging Nigerians to follow same example of sharing their experiences in writing.

“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will strengthen Dr. Jonathan, grant him longer life and bless his family.”