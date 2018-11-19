JUST IN: 38 Political Parties In Adamawa Adopt Atiku As Their Candidate

"And I can also confirm to you that IPAC Adamawa State chapter has identified with Atiku and in the coming days we'll be working towards mobilising our various supporters for the Waziri Adamawa,” Usman Bakawu, Publicity Secretary of IPAC, said.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 19, 2018

The Adamawa State chapter of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), an umbrella body of 38 political parties, has adopted Atiku Abubakar, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, as its presidential candidate for the 2019 polls.

Arising from the election of its officials on Monday in Yola, Usman Bakawu, Publicity Secretary of IPAC, told reporters that the group was synergising to mobilise support for the PDP presidential candidate.

"Yesterday the former Vice President received us in audience and gave us useful advice on how we can synergise to move our dear state forward,” Bakawu said.

"And I can also confirm to you that IPAC Adamawa State chapter has identified with Atiku and in the coming days we'll be working towards mobilising our various supporters for the Waziri Adamawa.”

Tahir Shehu, Chairman of PDP in Adamawa State and an Atiku campaigner, was elected Chairman of IPAC Adamawa State chapter.

In a keenly contested election, the PDP Chairman polled 20 votes to defeat John K. Muva of the Social DemocratIc (SDP) who scored 18 votes.

IPAC is the umbrella body for all registered political parties. It’s core mandate is to check the ruling party's excesses and to also serve as watch dog for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Our Fears For Buhari – Malam Daura, President’s Cousin
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections IN FULL: Buhari's Address At Launch Of Presidential Campaign
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections Spokesman Claims Audio Recording On Saraki Investing Billions In Buhari's 2015 Campaign Is Doctored
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Rivers APC Governorship Candidate Tonye Cole Attacked By Gunmen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Jonathan An Inspiration To Every Young Nigerian, Says Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos 2019: Otedola Backs Sanwo-Olu For Governor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Our Fears For Buhari – Malam Daura, President’s Cousin
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Kashamu Emerges Ogun PDP Gov Candidate​
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Why We Can’t Arrest, Prosecute Oshiomhole Now – EFCC Tells Court
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections IN FULL: Buhari's Address At Launch Of Presidential Campaign
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
New Telegraph Newspaper Banks Confiscate 79 Filling Stations, 9 Tank Farms Over Debt
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari or Jubril? By Koye-Ladele Mofehintoluwa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections Spokesman Claims Audio Recording On Saraki Investing Billions In Buhari's 2015 Campaign Is Doctored
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Rivers APC Governorship Candidate Tonye Cole Attacked By Gunmen
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Three Dead, Eight Injured, Houses Burnt As Birthday Party Turns Bloody In Bauchi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion That Purported Igbo Endorsement Of Atiku And The Igbo Political Fate By Peter Claver Oparah
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News EU, U.S. Warn Police, DSS, Others On 2019 Elections
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Jonathan An Inspiration To Every Young Nigerian, Says Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad