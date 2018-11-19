JUST IN: 38 Political Parties In Adamawa Adopt Atiku As Their Candidate

The Adamawa State chapter of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), an umbrella body of 38 political parties, has adopted Atiku Abubakar, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, as its presidential candidate for the 2019 polls.

Arising from the election of its officials on Monday in Yola, Usman Bakawu, Publicity Secretary of IPAC, told reporters that the group was synergising to mobilise support for the PDP presidential candidate.

"Yesterday the former Vice President received us in audience and gave us useful advice on how we can synergise to move our dear state forward,” Bakawu said.

"And I can also confirm to you that IPAC Adamawa State chapter has identified with Atiku and in the coming days we'll be working towards mobilising our various supporters for the Waziri Adamawa.”

Tahir Shehu, Chairman of PDP in Adamawa State and an Atiku campaigner, was elected Chairman of IPAC Adamawa State chapter.

In a keenly contested election, the PDP Chairman polled 20 votes to defeat John K. Muva of the Social DemocratIc (SDP) who scored 18 votes.

IPAC is the umbrella body for all registered political parties. It’s core mandate is to check the ruling party's excesses and to also serve as watch dog for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).