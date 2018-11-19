Three Dead, Eight Injured, Houses Burnt As Birthday Party Turns Bloody In Bauchi

Three persons were killed, while eight others sustained injuries during a clash that erupted at a birthday party in Lushi Ward in Bauchi.

DSP Kamal Abubakar, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the incident to NAN on Monday in Bauchi, saying it occurred on Sunday night.

He said 75 suspects had been arrested in connection with the clash. Two houses were also burnt during the incident.

Noting that the situation had been brought under control and investigation was ongoing to get to the root of the crisis, the PPRO assured the public that those found culpable would be brought to book.

He said the crisis started as a result of a misunderstanding among some youth at a birthday party in Kusu area of Sakani, which later spread to other parts of Yelwa Ward.

A resident of the area, who preferred not to be named, said some youth in Lushi threw stones at each other, and later embarked on burning houses, which included that of a retired Superintendent of Police. The resident insinuated that the incident might have started when two young men fought over a young lady at the venue of the party.

A federal civil servant, who worked at the Federal Secretariat in Bauchi, was suspected to be among those killed during the fight.

He said the victim had earlier relocated his family to a safe area following tension in the area, but was killed on his return by the irate youth who also burnt the deceased’s house.