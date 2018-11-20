Atiku Watches On As Oshiomhole, Saraki ‘Reunite’ At Jonathan’s Book Launch

However, when Jonathan launched ‘My Transition Hours’ as part of his 61st birthday celebrations, both men exchanged a warm handshake and posed for photos to the admiration of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the PDP, and other dignitaries.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 20, 2018

They may be sworn political enemies but Adams Oshiomhole, the embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Bukola Saraki, Senate President, set aside their differences for a rare moment of camaraderie when they met at former President Goodluck Jonathan’s book launch on Tuesday.

Saraki and Oshiomhole have been at daggers drawn since the former crossed from the ruling party to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). 

The two have exchanged a few unpalatable words in the media, with Oshiomhole insisting that Saraki must quit the office, but Saraki maintaining he will remain in office unless two-thirds majority of the Senate decide otherwise.

Only on Monday, after his party’s victory at the weekends House of Representatives by-election un Kwara State, as well as in Bauchi and Katsina states, Oshiomhole expressed ‘excitement’ with the “humiliating defeat that Sen. Bukola Saraki suffered in the hands of Kwara people”.

“What the people of Kwara have done to him is that they are going to politically bury him come February next year and he has seen the first warning,” he added.

However, when Jonathan launched ‘My Transition Hours’ as part of his 61st birthday celebrations, both men exchanged a warm handshake and posed for photos to the admiration of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the PDP, and other dignitaries.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics APC Gives Ganduje, Aregbesola, Shettima New Appointments
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole, Obasanjo, Make Dramatic Entries To Jonathan's Book Launch
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Our Fears For Buhari – Malam Daura, President’s Cousin
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Elections 'Next Level The Only Way' — Buhari Campaigns For Himself At Jonathan's Book Launch
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Sanwo-Olu: I Have No Issue With Ambode...He's My Governor
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Tackles Atiku On Jobs As PDP Says Buhari’s Next Level Is Dead On Arrival​
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics APC Gives Ganduje, Aregbesola, Shettima New Appointments
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER I’ve Sworn Allegiance To US, Hamzat Tells INEC
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Sacked Akwa Ibom Lawmakers Hold Plenary, Install New Speaker
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos NSCDC Official Shoots Man Multiple Times, 'Blows His Skull Open'
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Oshiomhole, Obasanjo, Make Dramatic Entries To Jonathan's Book Launch
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Our Fears For Buhari – Malam Daura, President’s Cousin
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
The Nation Newspaper Fayose’s Trial: We Moved N1.2b Cash In Three Planes, Says Witness
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Military Army: We Didn't Want To Kill Cows But Bandits Used Them As Shields
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Court Remands OAU Sex-For-Marks Professor In Prison
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Tributes Still Pouring In For Tosyn Bucknor 24 Hours After Her Death
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption EXCLUSIVE: Protests As NNPC 'Awards' $18.48m Contract Without Following Due Process
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari’s ‘Next Level Logo’: Plagiarism Is Just A Word By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad