Atiku Watches On As Oshiomhole, Saraki ‘Reunite’ At Jonathan’s Book Launch

They may be sworn political enemies but Adams Oshiomhole, the embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Bukola Saraki, Senate President, set aside their differences for a rare moment of camaraderie when they met at former President Goodluck Jonathan’s book launch on Tuesday.

Saraki and Oshiomhole have been at daggers drawn since the former crossed from the ruling party to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The two have exchanged a few unpalatable words in the media, with Oshiomhole insisting that Saraki must quit the office, but Saraki maintaining he will remain in office unless two-thirds majority of the Senate decide otherwise.

Only on Monday, after his party’s victory at the weekends House of Representatives by-election un Kwara State, as well as in Bauchi and Katsina states, Oshiomhole expressed ‘excitement’ with the “humiliating defeat that Sen. Bukola Saraki suffered in the hands of Kwara people”.

“What the people of Kwara have done to him is that they are going to politically bury him come February next year and he has seen the first warning,” he added.

However, when Jonathan launched ‘My Transition Hours’ as part of his 61st birthday celebrations, both men exchanged a warm handshake and posed for photos to the admiration of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the PDP, and other dignitaries.