'Next Level The Only Way' — Buhari Campaigns For Himself At Jonathan's Book Launch

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the only level left for Nigerians is the "next level".

Represented by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Buhari lauded Jonathan for his position on the 2015 election.

He spoke at the launch of 'My Transition Hours', a book authored by former President Goodluck Jonathan, held in Abuja on Tuesday.

His words: "I want to openly, as I have done on several occasions, salute the statesmanship, sportsmanship and courage embodied in the person of Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan who in 2015 without any pressure willingly conceded victory to me in the presidential election even when the collation of results was still in progress. Your Excellency, your singular act of placing a call to me doused and calmed frayed nerves all over the country and I sincerely thank you for being a true democrat and a patriotic Nigerian.

"It is important to restate that in the run-up to the 2015 election, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and I were parties to a common pact to ensure that the 2015 elections were violent-free and credible. The accomplishment of that objective has placed Nigeria as a leader in the development of democracy in Africa. To underscore his desire for peace and non-violence, Dr Goodluck Jonathan kept reiterating that no Nigerian's blood should be shed for his ambition.

"With this book being launched today, Nigerians, historians and scholars now have a firsthand account and an insight into what transpired during the transition hours. It is difficult for any citizen to imagine what went through the mind of Dr Jonathan during those long hours.

"In approcimately 88 days from today, Nigerians would be exercising their civic duty of electing who leads us in another general election. I call on all to all political leaders to see election as a contest based on principles, programmes, and aspirations that would uplift the nation. Elections should never become a declaration of war. Rather, it should cement our brotherliness and nationhood.

"Osita [Chidoka, who was Aviation Minister during the Jonathan regime], let me remind you. There is no better or best level. There is only the next level and we are all part of that."

He urged Nigerians to shun hate speeches, falsehood and bigotry and thanked Jonathan for "documenting his experience and for providing a guide for current and future leaders to follow".

The SGF extended his deep appreciation for what Jonathan did for the country, stating that the former president is "the leader of the past, leader of the now and leader of the future".