Prophetess's Son 'Rapes' Nine-Year-Old Girl In Akure After Giving Her N110

Friday Akinlaja, a 26-year-old jobless man, has allegedly raped a nine-year-old girl (name withheld) in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Akinlaja allegedly committed the offence in the Oda area of the state capital, and was said to have taken advantage of the minor by sexually abusing her while the poor mother of the little girl was away from home.

The case was reported at the Ala Police Station.

Sadly, after forcibly having carnal knowledge of the little girl, the suspect decided to hand over a pantry sum of N110 to her to buy food and eat as she bled blood profusely.

SaharaReporters gathered that Akinlaja is the son of a prophetess of a Pentecostal Church located in Oda.

Different sources said the parents of the suspect had wanted to subvert justice by bailing him from police custody but the interest of the members of the public in the rape case had made such move difficult.

The criminal incident comes few days after a 50-year-old carpenter, Mr. Tunde Ogundele, also allegedly defiled a 20-year-old ‘autistic girl’ within the same metropolis. See Also Sahara Reporters 'Happily-Married' 50-Year-Old Carpenter 'Rapes' Autistic, 20-Year-Old Virgin After Giving Her N50

Dr. Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, a medical practitioner who was the first to break the news on social media, accused the suspect of taking the advantage of the poor status of the girls' parents.

“The man decided to take advantage of the little girl because of the poor status of her parents. The poor girl was yet to have her meal all day as at 8 pm (on the day of the incident) and the man came visiting," he said.

“The man came visiting when her mum had gone out to look for money to feed her children.

“He then decided that the girl should follow him so he could buy her some bread and Ankara, only to rape the poor girl and give her a paltry of N110. A sum which she couldn’t even make use of again because of the pains and anguish."

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Ondo State Command, further confirmed the rape case in its press statement dispatched to Journalists in Akure on Monday.

However, SaharaReporters learned that the suspect had been arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court in Akure over the criminal offence.

Mr. Akinlaja was dragged before Magistrate, Olanipekun Mayomi, by the Police on a one-count charge of rape and defilement of the minor.

It was observed in court that the Police sued the suspect with a different charge entirely until the Magistrate asked the prosecutor to a reverse the charge sheet to a ‘rape and defilement’ case.

During cross-examination, the suspect, who wept profusely, blamed the devil for his singular crime and was immediately remanded in prison custody.

However, Magistrate Mayomi ordered the Police to send the case file of the suspect to the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) office for advice.

The case has also been transferred to the Family Court section for further prosecution, while the victim has been transferred to the Child Development Section of the Ondo State Ministry of Women Affairs for proper treatment and care.

Meanwhile, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the first lady of Ondo State, has picked interest in the case and has vowed to ensure that the suspect is properly prosecuted for the alleged crime.

Also, social activists Oluwatoyin Adegbenro and Oluyemi Fashipe have joined their voices to condemn the rape incident on the little girl and have showed keen interest in the case with a vow to ensure that justice is served on the suspect.

“For the tears I saw the little girl shed all over again…and the blood she still bleeds. Akinlaja Friday, the rapist must get judgment commensurate to his offence.

“We will ensure that all apparatus are use to fight for justice for this young girl and never shall we encourage this type of physical assault, molestation and attack our ladies” they said.

Some Lawyers from the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Ondo state have pleaded to also make a reprensation for the minor and her parents in order to get justice.

Photo Attached: Akinlaja Friday, the 26 year old jobless man who raped minor after he was dragged to Court.