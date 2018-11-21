JUST IN: Two House Of Reps Members Resign From APC

Kolawole Babatunde, representing Akoko South East/South West in Ondo State, and Mukaila Kazeem, representing Abeokuta North/Obafemi-Owode/Odeda in Ogun State, have dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Announcing the decision of the lawmakers during plenary on Wednesday, Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House, read letters from the lawmakers announcing their resignation from the APC.

Babatunde stated that he was pitching his tent with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while Kazeem did not name his new party in his letter.

The lawmakers hinged their actions on their reservations with the party's management of its primaries.