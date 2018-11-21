JUST IN: Two House Of Reps Members Resign From APC

The decision of the lawmakers was announced during the plenary session on Wednesday, when Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House, read letters from the lawmakers announcing their resignations from the APC.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 21, 2018

Kolawole Babatunde, representing Akoko South East/South West in Ondo State, and Mukaila Kazeem, representing Abeokuta North/Obafemi-Owode/Odeda in Ogun State, have dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Babatunde stated that he was pitching his tent with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while Kazeem did not name his new party in his letter.

Babatunde stated that he was pitching his tent with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while Kazeem did not name his new party in his letter.

The lawmakers hinged their actions on their reservations with the party's management of its primaries.

