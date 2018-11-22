Again, Two House Of Reps Members Dump APC

While Abu expressed his intention to defect to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Olemija pitched his tent with the Action Alliance (AA).

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 22, 2018

Again, two members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the House of Representatives have announced their decision to quit the party.

On Wednesday, two members of the House of Representatives had dumped the APC. See Also Politics JUST IN: Two House Of Reps Members Resign From APC 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

At the plenary session on Thursday, Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House, read letters from Ahmed Abu, the lawmaker representing Lavun/Mokwa/Edati Constituency in Niger State and Stephen Olemija, the lawmaker representing Akoko North East/West in Ondo State, in which they announced that they were leaving APC.

They premised their decision on the happenings related to the APC primaries.

