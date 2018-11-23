FAAN To Close Down D Wing Of Lagos Airport Tomorrow

FAAN said the closure was necessary for the planned routine maintenance at the wing.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 23, 2018

The D Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos would be shut by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Saturday.

The wing would be shut for two hours, starting from 10am till 12pm on Saturday.

A statement by Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Communications of FAAN, noted that the closure would not affect movement, as "an alternative has been provided for the travelling public, airlines and other users of the airport".

According to her, passengers and airline operators would be diverted to the E Wing of the terminal.

She called on the travelling public, airlines and other users of airport to bear with FAAN during the closure, assuring the public that the agency was committed to its core values of safety, security and comfort.

The terminal was remodelled in 2013 by former Aviation Minister, Stella Oduah, but since the remodelling exercise, majority of facilities in the airmport have gradually fallen short of accepted standards.

Despite the call for improvement of facilities, the air conditioning at the airport still functions at below standard, while the roofs leak whenever it rains.

