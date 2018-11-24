2019: Atiku Reveals Why He Regrets Joining APC

“I regretted being a part of the party which never deemed it fit to fulfil all of the promises it made to Nigerians. “If I had known that the APC would be such a colossal failure and disgrace, I would never had joined the party.

by Daily Post Nov 24, 2018

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has apologised for joining the groups who came together to form the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku said the apology had become necessary because of the sufferings Nigerians had been subjected to in the last three and half years, from a party he played a role in bringing to power.

The former vice-president stated this while speaking at a town hall meeting with residents of Jimeta in Adamawa state.

He said, “I regretted being a part of the party which never deemed it fit to fulfil all of the promises it made to Nigerians.

“If I had known that the APC would be such a colossal failure and disgrace, I would never had joined the party.

“The APC has failed to fulfill even one of the promises it made to Nigerians. The APC is simply an assembly meant to defraud Nigerians.”

