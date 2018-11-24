Chibok: Jonathan Dares Shettima To Publish Panel’s Report

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday challenged Borno State Governor Kashim Shettina to publish the report of the Presidential Committee on the April 14, 2014, abduction of the Chibok schoolgirls if he believed the report absolved him of complicity in the unfortunate saga.Jonathan was reacting to an accusation by Shettima that the former President deliberately evaded including the said report in his new book: ‘My Transition Hours’, which was presented to the public on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to Jonathan, it was unfortunate that rather than explain his actions on the abduction of the school girls, Shettima had continued to hang on to the report believing it absolve him of indiscretion or gave him credit for his actions. In a statement released by his Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan described Shettima’s allegation that some facts were missing in the new book as a plot to discredit the book, stressing that the plot would fail because facts don’t lie.

The statement reads: “On Wednesday, Nigerians were treated to a noisy but feeble defence by Borno Governor Kashim Shettima who, only ended up showcasing a jaded ritual of chest-thumbing, rather than offer plausible explanations for the ignoble roles he played in worsening the Boko Haram tragedy in his home state. “In the past four years, he has been living in denial, towing an evasive path he has cleverly beaten for himself. What he may not know is that he is only walking the path of a villain.

“Once demand is made on him to explain why he deliberately ignored both the directive of both the Federal Ministry of Education and the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) for governors to keep candidates in the affected locations out of harm’s way by relocating them to safer areas for their exams, he goes asking for the release of the report of Gen. Ibrahim Sabo-led facts-finding committee set up by President Jonathan.

“He repeated that twaddle Wednesday in his unconvincing tirade against a chapter that dealt with Boko Haram and the 2014 kidnap of Chibok Girls in President Jonathan’s book. He made the same demand when pressed in December 2017 to explain his poor choices that resulted in the abduction of the girls.”