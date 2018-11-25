Army Releases 155 Ex-B/Haram Fighters To Borno, Yobe Govts

by DailyTrust NewsPaper Nov 25, 2018

Some of the 155 rehabilitated ex-Boko Haram members during their graduation and discharge ceremony in Gombe yesterday NAN

The Nigerian Army has handed over 155 ex-Boko Haram fighters to representatives of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states government to be reintegrated into their communities.

Coordinator of the programme, Major General Bamidele  Shafa, disclosed this yesterday at a graduation ceremony of repentant Boko Haram fighters in Gombe State.

The repentant fighters were released to join their families after an 11-month De-radicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration (DDR) programme, coded Operation Safe Corridor.

Shafa said the repentant members who surrendered themselves to the Nigerian Army were reintegrated into their respective communities after the programme.

He said the ex-fighters are the second batch to be handed over to their respective state governments since the inception of the programme in 2016.

The coordinator called on other Boko Haram fighters still in the bush to come out and surrender to the Nigerian Army so as to be  reformed.

