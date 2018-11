Ganiyu Galadima has been named the running mate of Oby Ezekwesili, presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN).

This was announced during a meeting of the party held at Kwara Hotel in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Wednesday.

Ganiyu Galadima is the National Chairman of the ACPN.

He was also the ACPN presidential candidate during the 2015 general election.