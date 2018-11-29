‘Ranching The Solution To Nigeria’s Farmers-Herders Crisis’

Participants at a workshop on Sustainable Financing for Livestock Development in Nigeria have stressed the need for cattle ranching, with a call on the Federal Government to deploy the political will to end the menace of killer herdsmen in the country.

During the workshop, a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)-sponsored initiative, participants spoke on the need to discontinue free cattle grazing in the country.

Prominent Fulani leaders, including Ahmed Joda, former federal Commissioner, attended the workshop on Thursday in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

The economic benefit of ranching was also discussed, as Professor J. H. Makun, a facilitator, disclosed that cattle kept in a ranch produce about 20 litres of milk per day, as against the 1 litre produced by openly-grazed cows.

Meanwhile, Governor of the state, Jibrilla Bindow, has challenged Tukur Buratai, Chief of Army Staff, to expedite action on the creation of a battalion in Numan, Adamawa State, to check incessant herders-farmers crises in the area.

The Numan axis of the state has been entangled in protracted grazers/farmers crisus, causing loss of lives and properties worth millions of naira.

Arising from an extraordinary security meeting with traditional leaders in the state, due to escalation of violence, the Governor lamented bitterly, saying: "This is a follow-up meeting we started last week in respect of what is happening in the state, the killings, kidnappings, etc. These are bad experiences and they are unacceptable to the government and the people of Adamawa State.

"That is why, as a government, we decided to engage with the traditional institution, because they are critical stakeholders in the security architecture of the state.

"Besides, I'm committed to the establishment of a military battalion in Numan, as promised by Buratai; as such, we'll continue to pressure the Chief of Army Staff to help us hasten the process.”

Muhammadu Barkindo, Lamido of Adamawa, recalled with nostalgia the peaceful coexisting old days.

"I want us Nigerians to cast our minds back to think, we have been in existence for hundreds of years before the name Nigeria came up,” he said.

"And these things, especially herders/farmers problems have been happening and only neighbourhood heads — not even the village head, district head or the emir/chief — were involved in the crisis management.

"This is why the governor invited us to discuss and to advise him, because he wants the traditional rulers to participate in security matters in the state. I believe in the long run, every state will come here to learn from him.”

Adamawa state has experienced terrible security deterioration in recent times, leading to the loss of lives and destruction of properties.

Only few days ago, a prominent physician, Dr. Mwajim Malgwi his and wife were murdered on their farm by unidentified gunmen, causing tension and apprehension in the state.