At Funeral Service, Family, Friends Pay Tribute To Tosyn Bucknor

The remains of Oluwatosin Bucknor, popularly known as Tosyn Bucknor, has been laid to rest in Lagos at a private internment attended by family and friends on Thursday.

Before the interment, a funeral service took place at Harvesters International Christian Centre, Lekki. The service started with a choir ministration and had in attendance Ali Baba, Banky W, Ebuka, among others.

Her husband, Aurélien Boyer, took the first reading from 1st Thessalonians 4: 13-18, after which he paid tribute to her. According to him, Tosyn’s death has given him a rethink into taking his religious life more serious.

The sister of the deceased, Funke Bucknor, took the second Bible reading from 1st Corinthians 15: 35-50. She went on to pay tribute to her sister.

In his sermon, Bolaji Idowu, Pastor of Harvesters International Christian Centre, said the late OAP was in a better place and has begun her journey to eternity.