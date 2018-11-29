At Funeral Service, Family, Friends Pay Tribute To Tosyn Bucknor

Before the interment, a funeral service took place at Harvesters International Christian Centre, Lekki.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 29, 2018

The remains of Oluwatosin Bucknor, popularly known as Tosyn Bucknor, has been laid to rest in Lagos at a private internment attended by family and friends on Thursday.

Before the interment, a funeral service took place at Harvesters International Christian Centre, Lekki. The service started with a choir ministration and had in attendance Ali Baba, Banky W, Ebuka, among others.

Her husband, Aurélien Boyer, took the first reading from 1st Thessalonians 4: 13-18, after which he paid tribute to her. According to him, Tosyn’s death has given him a rethink into taking his religious life more serious.

The sister of the deceased, Funke Bucknor, took the second Bible reading from 1st Corinthians 15: 35-50. She went on to pay tribute to her sister.

In his sermon, Bolaji Idowu, Pastor of Harvesters International Christian Centre, said the late OAP was in a better place and has begun her journey to eternity. 

