Nigerian Man Gets Wedded To His Guitar

"This is one marriage that definitely won't end in divorce," he wrote.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 29, 2018

A Nigerian man, Harry Best Moradayo, has allegedly married "the first love of his life", music.

In a post on Instagram on Thursday, Harry revealed that he got married to music on Wednesday. 

According to him, music has always been his first love and he decided to marry it, because their marriage will not end in divorce.

The post read: “Yesterday, 28th November, 2018, was a beautiful day. I #married my 1st #love Music. Music has been the biggest love of my life, even before i could speak. I would literally DIE without it in my life. We've had many ups and downs, in fact more downs than ups. But I'm happiest when I'm with music. It makes me happy, makes me laugh and cry. Apart from my family, it's the most important thing in my life. A close second is #manchesterunited, three friends, a dish of Jollof rice with plantain, chicken or fish.

"You may think I am crazy, but this is the most SANE THING I'VE EVER DONE [sic]! This is one marriage that definitely won't end in divorce. Music and I have many kids already. Now, we are off to make many more!"

SaharaReporters, New York

