BREAKING: Idajo, Ondo NURTW Chairman, Arrested And Whisked To Lagos

"Our men came from Lagos and moved him out of Ondo State. He has already been moved to Lagos probably for questioning," Femi Joseph, Police Spokesman in Ondo State told SaharaReporters.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 30, 2018

Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State, with Jacob Adebo a.k.a., 'Idajo'

Jacob Adebo, Chairman of the National Union of Road Transports Workers (NURTW) in Ondo State, has been arrested by security operatives, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Adebo, populary known as 'Idajo', was arrested on Friday.

SaharaReporters gathered that Idajo was whisked away to the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) at Alagbon, in Lagos State.

A source who confirmed his arrest to our correspondent in Akure said the NURTW boss was arrested over a petition written against him.

Sixxteen aggrieved lawmakers of the Ondo State House of Assembly had recently petitioned the Inspector General of Police over the attack allegedly led by Idajo on the Assembly.

In the petition, published by SaharaReporters, the lawmakers explained how Idajo and his corhots beat up members of the Assembly and also destroyed properties worth millions. See Also Police Help! NURTW Members Are Threatening Our Lives, Ondo Lawmakers Petition IGP 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

The source, who preferred not to be named, explained that Adebo was taken to Lagos State by security agents, dressed in plain clothes, who stormed Ondo State in commando style.

"Jacob Adebo, who is the Taxi Driver Chairman in Ondo State, was arrested by security officers in plain clothes who came from Lagos. I am very sure he was arrested due to the petition written against him by some people in the state, especially on the attack on lawmakers of the Ondo State House of Assembly," the source said.

"Presently, he has been taken to Lagos, because I learnt that those guys are from Alagbon, Lagos State, who must have been acting on 'order from above' and the petition.

"You know that no fewer than four different attacks on the members of the public, particularly on journalists critical of government activities, have been supervised by Mr Adebo and his boys in this state."

Femi Joseph, Police Spokesman in Ondo State, confirmed the arrest of the NURTW boss when contacted.

"Yes, it is true but I can only say he was invited, because our men came from Lagos and moved him out of Ondo State," Joseph said. "He has already been moved to Lagos probably for questioning." 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Two Policemen, Four Others Die In IPOB Protest In Anambra
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
CRIME With The Help Of A Good Samaritan, Ondo Police Rescue Abducted Lady From 'Ritualists'
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Can’t Compel Us To Prosecute Fani-Kayode, Abaribe, Others For Kanu’s Escape – DSS, DG
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Sergeant Shoots 20-Year-Old Undergraduate In Bayelsa
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
CRIME Customs Seizes Another 13 Containers Of Tramadol, Bleaching Soaps Worth N3Billion At Tin-Can Port
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Exclusive AT A GLANCE: The DSS Breakdown Of How Politicians 'Bribed' Oshiomhole In Dollars
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Wike Kicks As Army Uncovers 'Illegal Militia Training Camp' In Rivers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics NASS Moves To Revive 17 Rejected Bills By Buhari
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Corruption Alleged Corruption: Our Dilemma Over Atiku – Prof Itse Sagay
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Police Two Policemen, Four Others Die In IPOB Protest In Anambra
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Education Expelled UNILORIN Student Begs Management For Compassion
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Pens Christian-Centric Opinion For Anglican Newspaper, Quotes Bible Verses
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Wole Soyinka I Am Done With Honorary Awards, Says Soyinka
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Boko Haram ‘Buhari Taking Worst Possible Military Advice’ — S’African Mercenary Speaks On Boko Haram
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Workers Give NAICOM Seven-Day Warning On Indefinite Strike
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME With The Help Of A Good Samaritan, Ondo Police Rescue Abducted Lady From 'Ritualists'
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Terrorism No Terrorist Attack At MMIA, Says FAAN
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
Politics Imo APC Crisis Irreconcilable, Says Okorocha
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad