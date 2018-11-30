BREAKING: Idajo, Ondo NURTW Chairman, Arrested And Whisked To Lagos

Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State, with Jacob Adebo a.k.a., 'Idajo'

Jacob Adebo, Chairman of the National Union of Road Transports Workers (NURTW) in Ondo State, has been arrested by security operatives, SaharaReporters has learnt.

Adebo, populary known as 'Idajo', was arrested on Friday.

SaharaReporters gathered that Idajo was whisked away to the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) at Alagbon, in Lagos State.

A source who confirmed his arrest to our correspondent in Akure said the NURTW boss was arrested over a petition written against him.

Sixxteen aggrieved lawmakers of the Ondo State House of Assembly had recently petitioned the Inspector General of Police over the attack allegedly led by Idajo on the Assembly.

In the petition, published by SaharaReporters, the lawmakers explained how Idajo and his corhots beat up members of the Assembly and also destroyed properties worth millions. See Also Police Help! NURTW Members Are Threatening Our Lives, Ondo Lawmakers Petition IGP

The source, who preferred not to be named, explained that Adebo was taken to Lagos State by security agents, dressed in plain clothes, who stormed Ondo State in commando style.

"Jacob Adebo, who is the Taxi Driver Chairman in Ondo State, was arrested by security officers in plain clothes who came from Lagos. I am very sure he was arrested due to the petition written against him by some people in the state, especially on the attack on lawmakers of the Ondo State House of Assembly," the source said.

"Presently, he has been taken to Lagos, because I learnt that those guys are from Alagbon, Lagos State, who must have been acting on 'order from above' and the petition.

"You know that no fewer than four different attacks on the members of the public, particularly on journalists critical of government activities, have been supervised by Mr Adebo and his boys in this state."

Femi Joseph, Police Spokesman in Ondo State, confirmed the arrest of the NURTW boss when contacted.

"Yes, it is true but I can only say he was invited, because our men came from Lagos and moved him out of Ondo State," Joseph said. "He has already been moved to Lagos probably for questioning."