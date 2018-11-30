Have You Paid Bail Money To The Police In 2018? It's Illegal — And Your Refund is Ready

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 30, 2018

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has said Nigerians who paid to secure bail should contact the Public Complaints Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU) for a refund.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Abayomi Shogunle, who also heads the PCRRU, stated this during an interview on Armed Forces Radio 107.7 FM.

According to Shogunle, the Police has returned N7.5million bail money to Nigerians in 2018.

His words: “As we always say, bail is free. You’re not expected to pay any [policeman] when you’re taking somebody on bail. But you know, just as we have almost everywhere, we have some bad eggs in the Police that have been misusing their official capacity; we’ve had reports to PCRRU.

"In the course of the first two years of PCRRU — between November 2015 and November 2017 — we were able to recover N11.1million bribe money, which includes bail money that has been collected from members of the public based on reports to us and the money was returned to the various owners.

"10 Police officers that were involved in this were dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force. And as at this year January 2018 till date, we have also been able to return N7.5million collected from members of the public and Police officers have also been sanctioned. Bail is free no matter the offence. If the Police insists on taking money, call the PCRRU; we’re available 24/7."

He also noted that details of complainants remain confidential.

BAIL IS FREE. @PoliceNG_PCRRU has recovered & returned ₦7.5m bail money to some Nigerians this 2018. Have you paid bail money to police? Call 08057000001-2 or WhatsApp/SMS 08057000003 to get a refund. Nos. also for distress call 24/7.

