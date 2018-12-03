Anti-Nigerian Forces May Have Infiltrated Afenifere, Say Northern Elders

The Northern Elders, Professionals and Stakeholders’ Forum (NEPSF) has faulted a recent call for the sack of service chiefs by the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere.

At a meeting held at the residence of its foremost National Leader, Rebeun Fasonranti in Akure, Ondo State, Afenifere had called for the removal of all the service chiefs after the attack on soldiers in Metele, Borno State by Boko Haram. See Also Boko Haram Afenifere Asks Buhari To Sack Service Chiefs Over Latest Boko Haram Attack

However, a communique by Simon Shango, National President of the NEPSF obtained by SaharaReporters after a stakeholders’ meeting, noted that the military had been giving its uptimum best to the war against insurgency in the country and lauded President Buhari over his effort in ensuring the terror group are routed out of Nigeria.

The communique read: "We perused some of the recent outbursts, the latest emanating from Afenifere, the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group. We disappointedly discovered to our dismay that these anti-Nigerian forces may have infiltrated their ranks.

"To say, we were shocked that the Afenifere enlivened the campaign for the sack of the incumbent service chiefs is to put it politely. But the infusion of a political tone into an otherwise mournful comments by praying God to '…give us a leadership that is more than equal to the challenges we face', grassed the partisanship of the group on the matter.

"And smarting from this mindset, Afenifere besmirched every effort made by your administration in the past three years, which has given respite to Nigerians, especially the communities in the Northeast, where the furnace of Boko Haram insurgency burned very hotly. Indisputably, Afenifere is not blind to the commendable result-orientated selfless efforts of your Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and leader of the counter-insurgency operations, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai, in the war against insurgency.

"The welfare of troops is his topmost priority. And in spite of his tight schedule reflected in the supervision of troops all over the country, Gen. Buratai regularly visits the theatre of operation in the North-East. It has been his commitment and cardinal focus since he became leader of the counter-insurgency operations.

"Nigerians with untainted hearts have seen and felt the victories of our gallant troops against Boko Haram terrorists a countless times. And the determination of the Nigerian troops to sustain the winning streak against insurgents has remained unbroken and staunch."