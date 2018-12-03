Deji Adeyanju Released After Five Days In Police Detention

Deji Adeyanju, Convener of Concerned Nigerians, has been released from Police custody.

He was arrested on November 28, 2018 while leading a protest to demand the neutrality of the Police in the forthcoming general election. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Deji Adeyanju While Leading Protest In Abuja

Adeyanju was picked up alongside two others by armed policemen stationed in front of the Force Headqaurters in Abuja.

The Police had arraigned him for "criminal defamatory and derogatory conduct against constituent authority and breach of law and order" in relation to "posts on his Facebook page", among other offences. See Also Sahara Reporters Police Arraign Deji Adeyanju For 'Criminal' Facebook Posts

He was released at about 7pm on Monday and was received by members of human rights groups, one of who told SaharaReporters: "He has been released and he is high spirits, hale and hearty."