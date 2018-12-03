JUST IN: 26 APC Ogun Assembly aspirants Defect To APM

Twenty-six aspirants for the Ogun State House of Assembly have defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

Lamidi Olatunji, spokesperson of the lawmakers, said they “have come to inevitable conclusion to actualise their ambitions in APM".

According to Daily Trust, the aspirants would join Adekunle Akinlade, a favoured candidate of Ibikunle Amosun, Govenor of Ogun State, who had also defected to APM last week.

Akinlade had lost the APC governorship ticket to Dapo Abiodun.

Speaking on the defection of the aspirants on Monday, Olatunji said: “We also wish to acknowledge the fatherly role of President Muhammadu Buhari in seeking to sustain the tenets of democracy, fairness and equity in the resolution of the crisis in Ogun APC.

“We regret that Mr President’s efforts were frustrated by the forces that are hellbent on taking the South-West back to the dark age of slavery, where unelected kingpins direct the affairs of the people.”

He directed their supporters to move into APM as “the new vehicle for the development of Ogun State".

Two serving Commissioners, Dayo Adeneye (Information and Strategy) and Modupe Mujota (Education, Science and Technology) were among the defectors.