Prosecute Or Release Aisha Buhari's Aide Now, CLO Tells DSS

CLO called on the DSS to "revisit the case file thoroughly, meticulously go through it, and most respectfully and godly, find reason to either charge him to court or expressly release him for a case lacking in merit”.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 03, 2018

The Civil Liberty Organization (CLO) has demanded the immediate trial or release of Sani Baban-Inna, the Aide-De-Camp of Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Baban-Inna, who has been in the custody of the Department of Security Service (DSS) for 65 days, was accused of using Mrs. Buhari’s name to defraud persons to the tune of N2.5 billion.

Aisha Buhari had claimed that Baban-Inna, a Chief Superintendent of Police, received huge donations from politicians and business people on her behalf and then kept the cash to himself. See Also Corruption Aisha Buhari: It's True My ADC Defrauded A Lot Of People But I Didn't Order His Arrest 0 Comments 2 Months Ago

Although there were claims that he had been released, it turned out that the family member who earlier disclosed that he had been released was "misinformed".

Baban-Inna has remained in the custody of the DSS since September 2018.

CLO, therefore, called on the DSS to "revisit the case file thoroughly, meticulously go through it, and most respectfully and godly, find reason to either charge him to court or expressly release him for a case lacking in merit”.

The group expressed displeasure on the continuous detention of Baban-Inna.

Another pressure group, Committee of Concerned Friends and Associates of CSP Muhammad Sani Baban-Inna, said it learnt that the allegations against the policeman were concocted to frame him by one Mukhar Abdullahi, a superintendent who works with Mrs. Buhari in Abuja.

“In the frame-up plot, we also have Hajiya Hadiza Dahiru Abba, a.k.a. Aunty Mata and Usman Halilu,” the committee of friends claimed.

