Don’t Vote For Me If You Won’t Vote For PMB – Candido​

Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has called on his supporters not to vote for him, if they know they would not vote for President Muhammadu Buhari, in the 2019 general elections.

Speaking when he unveiled ‘Next Chapter’, which is his campaign slogan for 2019 election yesterday, Candido noted that President Buhari has performed very well, in the past three and a half years, to deserve re-election in 2019.

He maintained that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration, under President Buhari had achieved what no other past administrations in the country had achieved.

The AMAC stated that the current hardship being experienced today in the country was not the handiwork if the present administration, but as a result of the 16 years of maladministration by the past government.

Candido maintained that AMAC, under his leadership has worked hard, in the past two years to fulfill its promises, adding that it is time to open to the ‘Next Chapter’ of its book in order to consolidate on the solid foundation it had laid for a more prosperous and lasting legacy in the council.

“In fairness to our conscience and to the satisfaction of our electorate, we believe we have worked hard to fulfill our promises and it is time to open the NEXT CHAPTER of our book in order to consolidate on the solid foundation we have laid for a more prosperous and lasting legacy in the council.”

He explained that the ‘Next Chapter’ project would be focusing on a more united and prosperous area council, through encouraging brotherhood between indigenes and other Nigerians to appreciate stronger ties and partnership, as well strengthening the already committee on national unity to foster cohesion and mutual understanding among residents.