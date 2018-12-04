Okorocha's Son-In-Law Abandons Him In APC, Joins AA

Uche Nwosu, son-in-law to Rochas Okorocha, Governor of Imo State, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking on Tuesday at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, on his arrival from Abuja, he expressed his intention to contest for the Imo governorship seat on the platform of the Action Alliance (AA).

Giving reason for his decision, he said “Injustice, impunity, and lack of respect for party’s constitution” forced him out of APC.

He stated that aside this supporting Okorocha's senatorial ambition, others had defected from the APC.

“We are going to work with APC to deliver Imo State to President Muhammadu Buhari. We will deliver Governor Rochas Okorocha as senator because Action Alliance has no senatorial candidate in Orlu zone," he said, clutching the Action Alliance (AA) flag and flanked by the state chairman of the party.

“I have no problem with President Muhammadu Buhari. My headache is the National Chairman of APC. It is a divine project and we are ready for the election. It is inter-party marriage between AA and APC in Imo State.

“We will work with APC to deliver President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Rochas Okorocha, myself and all our candidates.”