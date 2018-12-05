BREAKING: Ambode’s Energy Commissioner Resigns From APC Over ‘Integrity-Deficient’ Gov Primary

Wale Oluwo, the Lagos State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral resources, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) with immediate effect.

Oluwo resigned from the APC shortly after also resigning from Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s cabinet.

In a letter to the Lagos State Chairman of the APC, dated December 3, he explained that he was quitting the party because of its “integrity-deficient” state governorship primary, and the use of an arm of government to blackmail the Executive.

THE FULL LETTER

A few hours ago, Isubmitted to His Excellency, the Governor of Lagos State, a letter of resignation of my appointment as the Honourable Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources. Consequently, as a registered member of the All Progressives Congress, I have deemed it necessary to formally notify you of my intention to reconsider my membership status.

My decision to resign is not unconnected with the events of the last few weeks, which have created a heavy moral burden for me. Ihave found it rather difficult to come to terms or rationalize the party's conduct of the October 2018 primary elections, which were largely characterized by massive voter disenfranchisement, intimidation, violence, undue influence and non-compliance with all known principles of democracy. In the particular case of the gubernatorial primary, which was conducted using the "open ballot" option in violation of the guidelines of the APC that specified the "open-secret ballot" option, it is clear to me that the core principles of merit, competence, justice and fairness have been sacrificed by the APC on the altar of political expediency.

The integrity-deficient nature of the primary has significantly diminished the hard-earned reputation of our State as a reference point for free and fair democratic practice. I have struggled for weeks to understand the rationale for the apparent desperation and brigandage brazenly displayed by the party apparatchik in the various elections. I had never thought such vicious attack could be unleashed on the progress that the state had made in its steady democratic journey.

The indifference of the APC to the continued use of an arm of government by a powerful group within the party, to intimidate critical institutions of democracy in the State, undermines the doctrine of separation of powers, creates an atmosphere of uncertainty and impairs government's ability to implement policies and programmes that will benefit the majority of the people. This is in conflict with my strongly held belief that group interest, no matter how powerful, must be subordinated to the interest of the majority.

Iam convinced that the present atmosphere of encirclement will not abate anytime soon. Itherefore resign my membership of the All Progressives Congress, immediately.