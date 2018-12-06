BREAKING: Imo Assembly Speaker, 17 Lawmakers Dump APC, PDP For AA

Breaking News

Eighteen members of the Imo State House of Assembly have announced their defected from their political parties.

According to Channels Television, the Speaker, Acho Ihim, and 17 other lawmakers dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The lawmakers defected to the Action Alliance (AA).

Uche Nwosu, son-in-law to Rochas Okorocha, Governor of Imo State, who had been tipped by Okorocha to secure the APC governorship ticket, had also dumped the APC after issues that led to his losing the ticket.

On Tuesday, he had also announced his intention to run for Governor of Imo State on the platform of the Action Alliance, stating that "injustice, impunity, and lack of respect for party's constitution" forced him out of APC.

The lawmakers' defection was announced on Thursday by the Speaker, during an emergency sitting at the State House of Assembly.